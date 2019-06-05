PARKER, Joanne (Lombardi) September 24, 1930 - March 27, 2019



Joanne Parker passed away in hospice in Vero Beach, FL, attended by her loving husband. Survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 70 years Wallace, and loving mother to Glenn and his wife of Colorado, Cheryl, Brenda and her husband, Theo and his wife, all of Massachusetts and Bonnie and her husband of Kuwait. She leaves behind ten grandchildren she adored, Kelly, Samantha, Sohaib, Beshar, Hisham, Hussa, Ahmed, Daniel, Gabriel and Rebecca and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Newton and graduated from Newton schools. While raising her five children and working full time, she attended Nursing School and went on to work in E.R. and surgical floors. Eventually she attended patients in hospice and private duty. She retired to Vero Beach with her best friend and husband, and was very active in her community including Choral Performances, the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many great friendships. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 7th at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre Street, Newton Centre followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary