POLCARI, Joanne Of Reading, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted daughter of the late Domenic Polcari and Lillian (Manzione) Polcari. Dear sister of Marie Imparato of Reading, the late Gerard Polcari and his wife Rita of Reading, Dianne Jamieson and her late husband David of Lynnfield, David Polcari and his wife Debby of Reading. Adored aunt of Maria, Stefanie, Victor, Jennifer, Eric, Diana, Melissa, Jessica, Craig, David and Lauren and their families. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Saturday, Dec. 28th, at 11am. Relatives and friends may Visit with the family Saturday, before the Service, from 9-11am. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover, MA. Joanne's love for family and animals was immense. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's name to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, mspca.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019