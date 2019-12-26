Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE POLCARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE POLCARI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE POLCARI Obituary
POLCARI, Joanne Of Reading, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted daughter of the late Domenic Polcari and Lillian (Manzione) Polcari. Dear sister of Marie Imparato of Reading, the late Gerard Polcari and his wife Rita of Reading, Dianne Jamieson and her late husband David of Lynnfield, David Polcari and his wife Debby of Reading. Adored aunt of Maria, Stefanie, Victor, Jennifer, Eric, Diana, Melissa, Jessica, Craig, David and Lauren and their families. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Saturday, Dec. 28th, at 11am. Relatives and friends may Visit with the family Saturday, before the Service, from 9-11am. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover, MA. Joanne's love for family and animals was immense. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's name to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, mspca.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -