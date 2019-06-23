Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
SHARKEY, Joanne Age 74, of Watertown, passed away on June 21, 2019. Devoted mother of James Riccio of Wilmington. Dear sister of Karen Gardner of WA. All may gather for a Visitation on Tuesday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday at 10 AM followed by a 11 AM Mass in St. Luke's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Please omit flowers and make donations to Catholic TV or Globe Santa. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
