SHARKEY, Joanne Age 74, of Watertown, passed away on June 21, 2019. Devoted mother of James Riccio of Wilmington. Dear sister of Karen Gardner of WA. All may gather for a Visitation on Tuesday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday at 10 AM followed by a 11 AM Mass in St. Luke's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Please omit flowers and make donations to Catholic TV or Globe Santa. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019