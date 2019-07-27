Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE T. (MORELLO) KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE T. (MORELLO) KELLY Obituary
KELLY, Joanne T. (Morello) Of Lexington, passed away suddenly on July 25. Beloved wife of the late Terry L. Kelly. Loving mother of Shaun Kelly and his wife Beth of Lexington and Nashua, NH. Dear sister to Peter Morello, Patricia "Snooky" Hansen and Anthony Morello. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her dog Xena. Donations may be made in Joanne's name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements are private. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Homes of ARLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now