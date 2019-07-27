|
|
KELLY, Joanne T. (Morello) Of Lexington, passed away suddenly on July 25. Beloved wife of the late Terry L. Kelly. Loving mother of Shaun Kelly and his wife Beth of Lexington and Nashua, NH. Dear sister to Peter Morello, Patricia "Snooky" Hansen and Anthony Morello. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her dog Xena. Donations may be made in Joanne's name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements are private. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Homes of ARLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019