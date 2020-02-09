|
SKELLEY, Joanne T. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, February 8th, at the age of 68. Dear daughter of the late Charles and Louise Skelley and stepdaughter of the late Margaret (Ronayne). Devoted sister of Kathleen Monahan and her husband Hubert of Hanson and the late Richard and John Skelley. Loving aunt of Amy Wodjag and her husband Mike of Hanson and Matt Monahan and his wife Jen of Leominster. Great-aunt of Emma, Ryan, Jack and Grace. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, Thursday morning at 10. Interment in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Joanne was a graduate of Mass General Hospital School of Nursing and a 45 year Emergency Room Nurse of Boston City/Boston Medical Center, where, not only did she care for countless patients, but also formed friendships that will last a lifetime. Joanne was fortunate to have an amazing group of caring and devoted friends who were more like family. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas FuneraI Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020