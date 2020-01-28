|
ANDRADE, Joaquim A Gentle Spirit Loved By Friends and Family. Joaquim Andrade of Roxbury (formerly of Brava, Cape Verde) age 77, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Boston Medical Center Hospital. Son of the late Salvador Goncalves Louro and Maria Dos Santos Andrade Louro, is survived by his wife Eunice (Barreto) Andrade; children, George Humberto Goncalves, Eunice, Maria, Luis, Jack, Maria M., Paulo and Richard; 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; siblings Ricarda, Antonio, Euclides, Deolinda, Ema, Filomena, Fernando, Teresa, Almeida, Jose Francisco, and Rosa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours at Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, Jamaica Plain on Thursday, January 30, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, January 31, at 10am. Interment St Michael's Cemetery/Crematory, 500 Canterbury St, Boston, MA 02131
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020