|
|
DeVEAUX, Joeann Berry Of Aiken, SC. (Barbara) Joeann Berry DeVeaux, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at NHC North Augusta, SC. A native of Chicago, Barbara was a daughter of the late Dr. Joseph Alonzo and Ernestine Siggers Berry. She grew up in Tuskegee, AL and studied at Bates College in Maine and the University of Minnesota. She lived much of her adult life in Arlington, MA and Nashua, NH and worked as a database administrator at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has lived in Aiken, SC since 2008. Surviving are her son, Darrell Edward DeVeaux, daughter-in-law Lyndara A DeVeaux, Suwanee, GA; two grandchildren, Clarke Sterling, Siobhan Sterling and a sister, Constance B. Newman, Washington, DC. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cumberland AME College Scholarship Fund c/o Joeann DeVeaux, Cumberland AME Church, 111 Kershaw St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801. shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Joeann Berry DeVEAUX
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020