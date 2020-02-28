|
CASLOWITZ, Joel, MD Of Worcester, MA died on January 4. He was 81 years old.
Born in Woonsocket, RI on February 6, 1938, Joel received a Bachelor's degree from Brown University and a medical degree from Tufts University. He completed residency training in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins, Boston City Hospital (now Boston Medical Center) and the Boston VA. After serving as a captain in the Air Force, he joined the faculty at the Boston University School of Medicine in 1969 and was promoted to professor in 1997. He served as associate chief of internal medicine and program director for the internal medicine residency at the Boston VA from 1970-2000, where he also developed and led the second intensive care unit in Boston. Additionally, he served as Associate Program Director for the internal medicine residency at Boston Medical Center from 2000-2008. Through his career, he served as an attending physician for hospitalized patients on the wards and in ICU, as well as maintaining an outpatient practice in Boston. Guided by an unwavering belief in human dignity and unconditional positive regard for his patients, he taught medical students and residents to provide excellent care to veterans and the city's indigent population.
He was perhaps best known as a gifted educator and beloved mentor to many medical students and residents, sharing not just his encyclopedic knowledge of medicine but also his deep reading of history and literature. His aptitude for teaching was recognized with numerous awards, including the 1993 Metcalf Cup and Prize, the highest teaching award given at Boston University. In nominations for his awards, students noted that his teaching was "lively, engaging, thought-provoking, and demanding." He sought out challenging cases for his trainees to illustrate the power of the physical exam as well as the many complexities of social and cultural forces in health and disease. He inspired many trainees to pursue a career in academic medicine, with numerous students saying "I want to be a Dr. Caslowitz" when asked about career plans.
On his retirement in 2014, students compared his endurance and accomplishments to that of Tom Brady, an apt comparison for a 50-year season ticket holder and devoted Patriots fan. In addition to a lifelong affinity for football, Joel was an avid tennis player who loved skiing and sailing with his wife. A series of Old English Sheepdogs were beloved companions and provided him great enjoyment over the years.
The son of the late Himan and Gertrude Golden Caslowitz, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Richard, three children from a previous marriage, Carl Caslowitz of Canton, CT, Andrea Caslowitz of Cambridge, MA, and Pamela Caslowitz, MD (George Galloway) of Naples, FL, four granddaughters, Mai and Lila Caslowitz of Sturbridge, MA and Jennifer and Julia Labs of Naples, FL. He is additionally survived by his sisters Rita Michaleson of East Providence, RI and Susan Green (Ronald) of Norwich, VT. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Caslowitz and brothers-in-law, John Lundblad and Julius Michaelson. He leaves many nieces and nephews, and thousands of students, mentees, colleagues, and patients.
A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 11 a.m. on March 8 at Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Boston Healthcare for the Homeless. www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020