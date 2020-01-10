|
MOORE, Joel Christopher Age 49, of Acton, December 2, 2019. Son of Doreen (Stowe) Moore and the late Michael John Moore, Sr. Brother of Michael Moore, Judi Stuer-Moore and husband Richard, Jonathan Moore and wife Robin, and the late Michele Moore Cooke, brother-in-law of David Cooke and uncle of Jonathan and Kaatje Stuer and James and Stephen Cooke. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Patrick Parish, Central St., Stoneham, Saturday, January 18th at 10 A.M., followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Memorial tributes may be sent to the MA General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital-Bethke c/o https://w.emersonhospital.org/support-emerson/donate-now For obituary: andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
