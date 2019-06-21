Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational Church of Canton
1541 Washington St
Canton, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Knollwood Memorial Park
Canton, MA
View Map
PRATT, Joel D. Age 65, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on June 19th. Son of Janet L. (Sutton) and the late Myron Pratt of Canton. Beloved husband of the late Linda A. (Marian). Father of Christy Gingras & her husband Cam of Shrewsbury. Brother of Susan Zumbahlen of Norwood, Ralph E. & his wife Jane of Canton and the late Jeffrey M. Also survived by his grandchildren Casey, Cole, and Carly Gingras, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Sunday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Service on Monday morning at 11:00 at the Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St., Canton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment follows at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. If desired, donations in Joel's memory can be made to MatchingDonors, 766 Turnpike St., Canton, MA 02021 (781-821-2204 ext. 7) or online at matchingdonors.com/life/donations For complete obituary and to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019
