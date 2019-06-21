Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Tifereth Israel Congregation
145 Brownell Ave.
New Bedford, MA
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
43 Pratt Drive
West Newton, MA
View Map
GOODMAN, Joel Age 90, passed peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in New Bedford, where he lived most of his life. He was son of the late George B. and Sarah (Wollison) Goodman. Joel started his law career in Houston, Texas before returning to New Bedford to become a partner at Goodman & Goodman, retiring in 2009. Joel was a Korean Conflict Coast Guard veteran, serving stateside. He was a former member of Tifereth Israel Congregation. He was a two-term president of the New Bedford chapter of B'nai B'rith in the late 50's. Devoted father of Seth Goodman and his partner, Victoria M. Thurston, of West Newton, MA and David N. Goodman and his wife, Melanie, of Oxford, OH. Dear brother of Faye Shapiro of Waltham, MA, Daniel Goodman of Yountville, CA, the late Sheldon Goodman, and Joseph Goodman. Loving grandfather of Carly Beth Goodman and Chloe Elizabeth Goodman. Former husband to the late Myrna Rossbach of Mexico City. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., in Tifereth Israel Congregation, 145 Brownell Ave., New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Jewish World Service, www.ajws.org, 45 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. Shiva will be observed at 43 Pratt Drive, West Newton MA, Monday, June 24, between 4PM and 8PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019
