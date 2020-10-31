GORDON, Joel Of Beverly, MA passed away October 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of the late Morris and Rose (Wolfe) Gordon. Joel was born in Dorchester, MA. As a youth, he loved playing clarinet, tennis, and 50's music. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He attended Wentworth College and subsequently studied at Lowell University, where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for a few engineering firms before starting his own business. He met and married the love of his life, Jayne (Dulman) Gordon of Brookline, MA and then settled in Beverly, MA. Together they raised their sons, Phillip, Matthew, and Nathan. More recently, he welcomed his daughter-in-law, Hila Cohen Gordon to the family. Joel was a loving son and brother, devoted husband, father, and friend. He also leaves his brother Stanley and sister-in-law Lenore (Rubenstein) of Delray Beach, FL and nephews Jason and Kelly Gordon of Weston, MA, and Jeffrey Gordon of Delray Beach, FL, sister-in-law Bonnie Keller of Westchester, PA, and brother and sister-in-law Scott and Patty Dulman of Arlington, VA and beloved nieces and nephews. Also survived by his uncle Hy Gordon of Braintree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services at private. Donations may be made in memory of Joel, to Temple B'nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop Street, Beverly, MA 01915. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com
