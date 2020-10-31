1/1
JOEL GORDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON, Joel Of Beverly, MA passed away October 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of the late Morris and Rose (Wolfe) Gordon. Joel was born in Dorchester, MA. As a youth, he loved playing clarinet, tennis, and 50's music. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He attended Wentworth College and subsequently studied at Lowell University, where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for a few engineering firms before starting his own business. He met and married the love of his life, Jayne (Dulman) Gordon of Brookline, MA and then settled in Beverly, MA. Together they raised their sons, Phillip, Matthew, and Nathan. More recently, he welcomed his daughter-in-law, Hila Cohen Gordon to the family. Joel was a loving son and brother, devoted husband, father, and friend. He also leaves his brother Stanley and sister-in-law Lenore (Rubenstein) of Delray Beach, FL and nephews Jason and Kelly Gordon of Weston, MA, and Jeffrey Gordon of Delray Beach, FL, sister-in-law Bonnie Keller of Westchester, PA, and brother and sister-in-law Scott and Patty Dulman of Arlington, VA and beloved nieces and nephews. Also survived by his uncle Hy Gordon of Braintree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services at private. Donations may be made in memory of Joel, to Temple B'nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop Street, Beverly, MA 01915. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved