More Obituaries for JOEL SINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOEL LAWRENCE SINER M.D.


1928 - 2020
JOEL LAWRENCE SINER M.D. Obituary
SINER, Joel Lawrence, MD Age 92, of Cambridge, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elinor Meiss Siner, MD. He grew up in Forest Hills, NY, the eldest child of Emmanuel and Marion Siner. He was predeceased by sisters Naomi Abrams and Ruth Siner. Devoted father of Suzanne A. Siner and her husband Daniel Mirel (Belmont, MA) and Jonathan M. Siner, MD and his wife Lisa Hersch (Westport, CT). Loving grandfather of five and uncle to Daniel and Joanne Abrams (Portland, ME) and Rachel Abrams (Brookline, MA). He attended Swarthmore College and then Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Siner practiced internal medicine in Cambridge for over forty years. He was on the staff of Mount Auburn Hospital and also served as the hospital's president and as a member of its Board of Trustees from 1982-1987. From 1996-2009, he served as a member of the Institutional Review Board at Harvard University and also taught the introductory patient doctor course to the medical students. Services to be arranged for a later date.

View the online memorial for Joel Lawrence, MD SINER
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
