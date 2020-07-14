|
|
CHEVRETTE, Joel Peter July 12, 2020, age 66. Loving son of the late Henry A. & Violet E. (Sippach) Chevrette. Beloved father of Kathleen "Kathy" Chevrette, John, Joel Steven, Jamie, Julie Chevrette & his adopted daughter Enya. Dear brother of H. Bruce Chevrette, Donna Champagne, & Pamela Higgins. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-7 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. US Army Veteran. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Joel Peter CHEVRETTE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020