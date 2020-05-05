|
|
SLATCHER, Joel Longtime resident of Brooklyn, NY and most recently of Brighton, MA passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 86 due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. Loving husband for 61 years to Ronnie Slatcher. Loving father to their children David Slatcher and his husband Ken Reyes of Watertown, MA; Lewis Slatcher and his wife Jean of Hancock, NY; the late Debbie Slatcher Heitlinger and her husband Mark of West Caldwell, NJ. Loving grandfather to Caitlin, Ryan and Jenna. Also survived by Lynn Morris and her husband Stuart of S. Plainfield, NJ. Joel enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served proudly during the Korean War. He had a 45-year career at A&P where he managed supermarkets throughout the New York area. In his retirement, Joel enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, trips to Atlantic City, watching the NY Yankees and reading the NY Daily News. Most recently he was elected to the Advisory Board at Providence House Assisted Living, where he enjoyed playing poker and blackjack, socializing at happier hours, reading the Boston Globe and NOT watching the Boston Red Sox. Joel was happiest when he was with Ronnie and surrounded by their family. We were all inspired by Joel's friendly nature, positive outlook, sense of humor, generous spirit and perseverance throughout his entire life. Joel will never walk alone. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joel's memory to your favorite charitable organization. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020