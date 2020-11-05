1/1
JOELLE CHANTAL (ROY) BIRKETT
1949 - 2020
BIRKETT, Joelle Chantal (nee Roy) Age 71, of Concord, MA, Oct. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Birkett and loving mother of Claire Birkett, both of Concord. Cherished sister of Nicole, Catherine, and Patrick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, www.caredimensions.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Joelle Chantal (nee Roy) BIRKETT


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
November 4, 2020
Joëlle was a very kind and genuine person who brought so much joy and beauty to everyone around her.
C'était une amie très chère. Elle me manque beaucoup. En sa mémoire, je cultiverai à jamais dans mon esprit les jolies fleurs du jardin de Joëlle.
Chantal Sweeney
Friend
November 4, 2020
The memory I will always have of Joelle is of her almost constant smile, her laugh, her love of fun and her zest for life. She was also one of the most warm hearted and generous people I have ever known. And of course with Bob, they were a very special couple, which was obvious from the very start. I can remember a 4th of July party in Bristol UK when we Europeans experienced peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the first time; made so Bob would feel at home. I also remember a somewhat hilarious evening when we visited Concord a few years ago and Joelle had decided to cook lobster. But all my memories of time with Joelle are of fun and laughter. Our thoughts are with you Bob and Claire, and I am truly sorry that world circumstances prevent us from being there in the States with you. Chris Rust, England
Chris Rust
Friend
November 3, 2020
Tu me manques, Maman <3
Tu me manques, Maman <3
Claire Birkett
Daughter
November 3, 2020
Joelle was such a beautiful person both inside and out. Always smiling and making jokes. So genuine and a very caring and thoughtful person. A true friend. I will miss her terribly.
Terri Panico
Friend
November 3, 2020
Joëlle as her name implies was pure joy, full of love and light. She inspired everyone that met her with boundless good will and generosity. A gifted raconteur she would lift spirits, bring laughter and delight friends with her stories of family and France. A dedicated ecologist she insisted her food and drinks met exacting requirements. She strived for perfection in all she did.
Luis Luis
Friend
November 3, 2020
Rest In Peace dear Joëlle. We have special memories of your wonderful joie de vivre, your sense of humor, your friendship......You will be missed by so many. We extend our sincere sympathy to Bob and Claire. Love, Carol and Phil
Carol and Phil Messina
Friend
November 3, 2020
Joelle was the friend who would always inspire and uplift especially by her infectious laugh and great joie de vivre in all she did. She gave exquisite dinners for the friends who were fortunate enough to come together for her, called "les Mousquetaires. " We were truly all for one and one for all. Her love for us and her spirit will be forever present. She knew how to be a friend: she was loyal, generous to a fault and never judged. In addition, she brought so much beauty to us Americans from her belle France. "Joelle, je t'aime beaucoup et tu me manques. " You are the essence of inner and outer beauty. I will carry you forever in my heart.
Jeanne Moore
Family
November 3, 2020
La mémoire de Joëlle est gravée dans mon coeur. Je la vois toujours avec un bouquet de fleurs à la main, un sourire radieux, et tant d'amour et de joie dans les yeux. Je prie pour toi, pour Bob, et pour Claire.
Patrick Hirschler-Marchand
Family Friend
November 3, 2020
Madame Birkett was an amazing friend, role model, and teacher. She came into class everyday with the biggest smile and welcoming spirit. She cared for us, looked out for us, made us laugh when we were sad, and taught us so much about French and France's culture. We will always appreciate how much she prioritized our well-beings by checking in on us during stressful times and making us tea when we didn't feel well. Madame Birkett's confidence and charisma inspires us as we continue our education in college and we will forever hold her in our hearts. Rest In Peace. Nous vous aimons<3 Maddie H, Lexi C, Chloe W, Ginger D, Madeline F, Cat M, Becky A, Emily C, Margaux D, Jamie P
Class of 2019
Student
November 2, 2020
Bob Birkett
Spouse
November 2, 2020
Goodbye to a dear friend and valued colleague. We will miss you: your joyous spirit, your generosity, and the many evenings sharing good food and laughter. Julie
Juliefriend Hirschler
November 2, 2020
Joelle was the most loving and generous sister-in-law and a devoted, enthusiastic aunt to her many nieces and nephews. I will always remember her laughing and dancing, her amazing French cuisine, her flair for spreading beauty all around her. A part of our family for over 40 years, she will be deeply missed by us all. We love you so much, Joelle. You are dancing with the angels.
Barbara Rowe
Family
November 2, 2020
Joelle was one of the most positive and vibrant people I've ever known. She was the activity queen before pinterest and always made an effort to make sure that every visit to her house was fun and memorable. Her absence will be greatly felt and she will be incredibly missed. Much love and support to you Bob and Claire! xoxo Stephanie Sweeney
Stephanie Sweeney
Family Friend
November 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news of Joelle's passing. I worked with Joelle at Newton Country Day for 15 years. We spent a lot of time talking about our families, and her love for Bob and Claire was always part of the conversation. She brought her joy and love of laughter to everything she did. I can still hear her laughing, and I will hear it whenever I think of her, Rest in Peace, my friend.
Janet Bonner
Friend
November 2, 2020
Joelle was so much fun and so full of life. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and we will miss her. Love and healing thoughts to Bob and Claire. Love, Phil and Courtnay.
Courtnay Malcolm
Friend
November 2, 2020
Joelle was a well-loved member of the Newton Country Day School faculty. Her joie de vivre, and capacity for friendship endeared her to her colleagues and students. Her retirement was loss. All of us who worked with Joelle will remember her with affection. Always, Kathleen Scully Hodges s
Kathleen Hodges
Coworker
November 2, 2020
She was a very special person...always full of life...she will be missed.
Andrea Lazure
Friend
