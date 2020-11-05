The memory I will always have of Joelle is of her almost constant smile, her laugh, her love of fun and her zest for life. She was also one of the most warm hearted and generous people I have ever known. And of course with Bob, they were a very special couple, which was obvious from the very start. I can remember a 4th of July party in Bristol UK when we Europeans experienced peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the first time; made so Bob would feel at home. I also remember a somewhat hilarious evening when we visited Concord a few years ago and Joelle had decided to cook lobster. But all my memories of time with Joelle are of fun and laughter. Our thoughts are with you Bob and Claire, and I am truly sorry that world circumstances prevent us from being there in the States with you. Chris Rust, England

Chris Rust

Friend