Madame Birkett was an amazing friend, role model, and teacher. She came into class everyday with the biggest smile and welcoming spirit. She cared for us, looked out for us, made us laugh when we were sad, and taught us so much about French and France's culture. We will always appreciate how much she prioritized our well-beings by checking in on us during stressful times and making us tea when we didn't feel well. Madame Birkett's confidence and charisma inspires us as we continue our education in college and we will forever hold her in our hearts. Rest In Peace. Nous vous aimons<3
Maddie H, Lexi C, Chloe W, Ginger D, Madeline F, Cat M, Becky A, Emily C, Margaux D, Jamie P
Class of 2019
Student