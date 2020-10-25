1/
JOEY COOPER
COOPER, Joey Age 63, a lifelong resident of Boston, MA, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Arlecia Ann (Thomas) Cooper. He is survived by his three sons, Jeremy, Joel, and Joshua, all of Boston, his sister, Florine Cooper also of Boston. Joey also leaves his much-loved grandchildren, Jayde and Jeremiah Cooper of New Bedford, MA, Jiraiya Cooper, and Jaime'ann Furtado of Boston; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Everly (Milton) Cooper, father, Percy Cooper, Sr., brother, Percy Cooper, Jr., and a grandson, Jahmai Cooper. Born in Boston, Joey graduated from Boston Trade High School Class of 1975. After high school, Joey attended carpentry training and became a skilled carpenter. He was a longstanding member of the Carpenter's Local Union 40, in Boston. Joey was a good neighbor and a good friend. He will truly be greatly missed. Visiting Hours: A Wake will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10-11AM, followed by the Home Going Service at 11AM at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, 171 Humboldt Avenue, DORCHESTER, MA. The interment will immediate follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA. The Home Going Service will be broadcast via Zoom starting at 11AM. For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riley Funeral Home
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
Riley Funeral Home
OCT
28
Interment
Forest Hills Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
