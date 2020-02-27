|
|
MURPHY, Johan M. (Gisone) Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 84, February 25th. Wife of the late Raymond L. Murphy, Sr. Loving mother of Raymond Murphy, Jr., Stephen Murphy, Donna Goodwin, Scott Murphy, Shawn Murphy, Mark Murphy & the late Alan Murphy. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Sister of the late Joseph Gisone. Former Stop & Shop employee. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020