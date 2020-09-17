ENGLERT, Johann Of West Dover, VT and Boston, MA, passed peacefully in Florida on September 12, 2020. Born July 4, 1935 in Boston, where she lived most of her life. Beloved wife of the late Charles Englert, mother of Jack Englert and his wife Lee of Jamaica Plain, MA and Gretchen Neal and her husband David of Bethesda, MD. Devoted grandmother of Alex (Caroline), Brad, Brooke, Cole, Blair and Haley. Sister to Aida Camerota of Ft. Myers, FL. Johann, co-founder of Maplebrook Farm Mozzarella in Bennington, VT, remained involved with the company until her final days. Her greatest joys were her children, her grandchildren and the entrepreneurial spirit that consumed her and was an inspiration to many. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johann's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
