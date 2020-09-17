1/1
JOHANN ENGLERT
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENGLERT, Johann Of West Dover, VT and Boston, MA, passed peacefully in Florida on September 12, 2020. Born July 4, 1935 in Boston, where she lived most of her life. Beloved wife of the late Charles Englert, mother of Jack Englert and his wife Lee of Jamaica Plain, MA and Gretchen Neal and her husband David of Bethesda, MD. Devoted grandmother of Alex (Caroline), Brad, Brooke, Cole, Blair and Haley. Sister to Aida Camerota of Ft. Myers, FL. Johann, co-founder of Maplebrook Farm Mozzarella in Bennington, VT, remained involved with the company until her final days. Her greatest joys were her children, her grandchildren and the entrepreneurial spirit that consumed her and was an inspiration to many. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johann's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved