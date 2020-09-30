1/1
JOHANNA B. (O'DONOGHUE) MONAGHAN
MONAGHAN, Johanna B. (O'Donoghue) Of Milton, formerly of Skibbereen, Cork, Ireland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30th. Beloved wife of Philip B. Devoted mother of Winifred Monaghan-Pynn & her husband Michael Pynn of NC, Brendan & his wife Cathy Monaghan of Quincy, Siobhan & her husband Dan McDonald of Mansfield, Martin Monaghan & his wife Jennifer of Duxbury. Loving Nana of Lydia, Liam, Amelia, Owen, Lindsay, Aidan, Gavin, Hadley & Laura. Sister of the late Mary, Pat, John, Jerry, Florie & Betty. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, MILTON, Sunday, 4 to 6 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in Funeral Home at a time. Masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete notice and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
