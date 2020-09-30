MONAGHAN, Johanna B. (O'Donoghue) Of Milton, formerly of Skibbereen, Cork, Ireland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30th. Beloved wife of Philip B. Devoted mother of Winifred Monaghan-Pynn & her husband Michael Pynn of NC, Brendan & his wife Cathy Monaghan of Quincy, Siobhan & her husband Dan McDonald of Mansfield, Martin Monaghan & his wife Jennifer of Duxbury. Loving Nana of Lydia, Liam, Amelia, Owen, Lindsay, Aidan, Gavin, Hadley & Laura. Sister of the late Mary, Pat, John, Jerry, Florie & Betty. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, MILTON, Sunday, 4 to 6 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in Funeral Home at a time. Masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete notice and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
