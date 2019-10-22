|
FOLEY, Johanna L. (Geary) Of Hyde Park, formerly of Dedham, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Foley. Devoted mother of William Foley of Jamaica Plain, Gerald Foley and his wife Cheryl of Hyde Park, and Carolann Twohig and her husband Paul of CO. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Friday, Oct 25 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pius X Church, Milton at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019