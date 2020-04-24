|
DAVID, Johanna M. Recently of Needham, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the grand age of 98 from complications of the Coronavirus. Born in Germany, she was the first of her immediate family to immigrate to the United States as a young woman after the war. Her brothers, Herbert and Lothar David, would soon follow with their families. The family flourished in the US, where Johanna was a loving sister to Herbert and his wife Christa, and Lothar and his wife Anneliese. She was a caring aunt to Herbert's three boys, Karl (wife Elaine), Norbert (wife Marion), and Eric David. Also, to Lothar's daughters, Sabine DeVoe (husband Dale), and Freia David. She also leaves her great-nephew, Tucker DeVoe, and her great-nieces, Ava DeVoe, Stefanie Jenkins (nee David), and Christa David. One of her greatest joys in life was traveling the world with her companion, Carlo. Experiencing new cultures, meeting interesting people, and taking thousands of photos of the places she visited, still held by the family in boxes and boxes of slides. She had many loyal and devoted friends, with whom she laughed and enjoyed many adventures. She was, what some people might call, a "hot ticket"! Always ready for an adventure, for travel, for parties with friends, her beloved mountains and beaches, opera, and creating her exceptionally beautiful pottery. Later in life, she was married to a lovely man, Nelson Hermance, who preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death were her three brothers, Herbert, Karl, and Lothar, her sister-in-law Christa, and her beloved niece Freia. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anneliese, and her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many loving and attentive caregivers who helped her to reach such a grand, old age in style. We couldn't have done it without you, and we will be forever grateful! Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service may be held in the future on a date to be determined. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020