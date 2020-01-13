|
BILICKI, John A. Of Rochester, NH, formerly of Wildwood, FL & Reading. Jan. 9. Husband of the late Agnes (Mieczkowski) Keaney Bilicki. Former husband of the late Carolyn (Guy) Bilicki. Father of John A. Bilicki, Jr. and Sharon LeClercq and husband Richard, all of Collinsville, OK and Barry Bilicki of Peabody. Brother of the late Frank Bilicki, Stephen Bilicki, Mary Kaslow and Julia Brown. Grandfather of John A. Bilicki, III, Kristina Paape, Warren Zitzow, Jr., Charles Zitzow, Jennifer Rambo, Bridget Harper, Rebecca Tate, Elizabeth Morton and the late Karl Zitzow and Robert LeClercq. Also survived by domestic partner Mary Jean Ambrose and family and grandchildren in Lynn. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Care, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or to St. Ann's Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 195 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020