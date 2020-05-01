Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
JOHN A. BRENT Obituary
BRENT, John A. Of Norwood, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Phyllis M. (Burnham) Brent. Devoted father of Andrew James Brent and his wife Liz of Norwood, Lauren Marcia Simpson and her husband Kyle of Norwood and Daniel John Brent and his wife Lauren of Norwood. Brother of Robert G. Brent and his wife Deborah of Westwood, Richard Brent and his wife Cheryl of Wilmington and the late David M. Brent. Cherished Papa of Catherine, Adeline, Samuel, Kelsey, Shannon, Leah, Molly, Caroline and Timothy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late John R. and Fernanda (Paoletti) Brent. John was a graduate of Boston College business school, receiving a Bachelor's degree in accounting, and a U.S. Army 1st Lt. during the Vietnam War. As a Deacon for many years, he was very active at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood. He enjoyed sports - especially bowling and golf. He was an avid runner who ran 10 marathons, including Boston several times. All Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Julia Ruth House, www.thejuliaruthhouse.com or Compassionate Care Hospice

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
