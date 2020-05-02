|
CALABRO, John A. Age 87, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Cohasset, MA, died peacefully at home April 10, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late H. John Calabro and Mary (Riordan) Calabro. A graduate of State College at Boston, John earned his Bachelor's degree in education and upon graduation enlisted in the US Navy, where he served with distinction aboard the USS Rigel (AF-58). After eight years of naval service, John continued serving our nation in the Coast Guard Reserves earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander. A gifted educator with a passion for teaching, John taught English in the Cohasset School System while earning both a Master's and Doctorate from Boston College. As a Fulbright Scholar, he traveled to Salerno, Italy where he served as a teacher. A lifelong learner, John later spent a post-graduate year at Yale University before joining the Massachusetts Department of Education. John served in many volunteer roles in both the community and churches in Cohasset and Bradenton. John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mildred (Harrington) Calabro, his children Linda and Richard, his sister Mary Cunningham of Northborough, grandchildren Erica and Katie, great-grandchildren Connor and Aubrey. He was predeceased by his brother Bob and sister-in-law Marge. John was the brother-in-law of Madeline and Richard Dionisio of Rockville, MD, Marjorie and Robert Lavender of Sarasota, FL, Alice and John Lawless of Hingham, MA, and the late Paul Deady of FL. John leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: In the midst of the current COVID-19 health emergency, social distancing measures required the family to conduct a private Service. A Mass Celebrating John's Life is being planned for a future date.
