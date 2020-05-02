Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CALABRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. CALABRO


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. CALABRO Obituary
CALABRO, John A. Age 87, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Cohasset, MA, died peacefully at home April 10, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late H. John Calabro and Mary (Riordan) Calabro. A graduate of State College at Boston, John earned his Bachelor's degree in education and upon graduation enlisted in the US Navy, where he served with distinction aboard the USS Rigel (AF-58). After eight years of naval service, John continued serving our nation in the Coast Guard Reserves earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander. A gifted educator with a passion for teaching, John taught English in the Cohasset School System while earning both a Master's and Doctorate from Boston College. As a Fulbright Scholar, he traveled to Salerno, Italy where he served as a teacher. A lifelong learner, John later spent a post-graduate year at Yale University before joining the Massachusetts Department of Education. John served in many volunteer roles in both the community and churches in Cohasset and Bradenton. John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mildred (Harrington) Calabro, his children Linda and Richard, his sister Mary Cunningham of Northborough, grandchildren Erica and Katie, great-grandchildren Connor and Aubrey. He was predeceased by his brother Bob and sister-in-law Marge. John was the brother-in-law of Madeline and Richard Dionisio of Rockville, MD, Marjorie and Robert Lavender of Sarasota, FL, Alice and John Lawless of Hingham, MA, and the late Paul Deady of FL. John leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: In the midst of the current COVID-19 health emergency, social distancing measures required the family to conduct a private Service. A Mass Celebrating John's Life is being planned for a future date.

View the online memorial for John A. CALABRO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -