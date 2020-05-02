|
CALABRO, John A. John A. Calabro, who would have been 88 on July 11, 2020, died April 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mildred (Harrington) Calabro for 65 years this coming June 11, 2020. They have two children, Linda and Richard, two grandchildren Erica and Kate, and two great-grandchildren Aubury and Conner. John received his B.S. at State College in Boston. He served his country for eight years in the Navy, at sea for two years, and the Coast Guard Reserves as a lieutenant commander. John taught English in the Cohasset school system for 8 years. Eventually he pursued a Master's and PhD in education at Boston College, then a year in Salerno, Italy on a Fulbright scholarship. He spent a post grad year at Yale University. John worked at the Mass Dept. of Education as a senior specialist restructuring educational schools. His business in retirement, John Calabro and Associates, focused on establishing educational resources in MA. John loved his Catholic faith serving in many ministries at his parish St. Anthony's in Cohasset for 50 years. John continued his eucharistic ministry in Bradenton, Florida hospitals and nursing homes. He died peacefully with his loving family by his side. John was the brother of Mary Cunningham of Northborough, MA and the late Robert Calabro. His parents were Horatio and Mary (Riordan) Calabro of Roslindale, MA. John was the brother-in-law of Madeline and Richard Dionisio of Rockville, MD, Marjorie and Robert Lavender of Sarasota, FL, and Alice and John Lawless of Hingham, MA and the late Paul Deady of FL. John leaves many nieces and nephews. Services and burial took place in Florida.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020