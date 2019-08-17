Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
212 Main Street
Watertown, MA
CAMERON, John A. Of Watertown, August 16, 2019. Husband of Susan T. Peterson. Brother of Lawrence E. Cameron (Karen) of Shrewsbury, Wayne B. Cameron (Cheryl) of Watertown, Jerry Cameron (Maureen) of Waltham and the late Deborah Cameron and Catherine A. LoChiatto. Uncle of Michele Pappas, Renee Aucoin and Joseph Cameron. John also leaves his beloved canine companion, Angus. Family and friends will honor and remember John's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, August 20th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
