Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CARDARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. CARDARELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. CARDARELLI Obituary
CARDARELLI, John A. Age 85, died Thursday, July 18th, at the Grand Strand Regional Medical center after a courageous battle with heart disease, and liver cancer. Born in Medford, he was the son of the late Gino and Lena Cardarelli. John was a graduate of Tufts University, where he earned his Bachelor's in Physics, and a graduate of Northeastern University where he earned his Master's in Physics. He worked at the Boston VA Medical Center for 33 years where he was a Medical Physicist working in the Nuclear Medicine Department. After retirement, he and his late wife, Helen Cardarelli, moved to Myrtle Beach where they enjoyed playing golf and the warm weather. After the sudden death of his first wife, he met his surviving wife of 26 years, Sue Cardarelli, of Myrtle Beach. John was the beloved father of Gene Cardarelli and his wife Kathryn, of Exeter, RI, Linda Wall of Wakefield, and Carolyn Rancourt and her husband Dave, of Rehoboth. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Durrati, Monica Reed, Angela, Anthony and Raelena Cardarelli. Caring great-grandfather of Dylan Durrati and Waylan Victor Flanagan. Stepfather of Michael, Randall and Charles Stoffa. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, July 30th, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to , PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now