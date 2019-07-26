|
|
CARDARELLI, John A. Age 85, died Thursday, July 18th, at the Grand Strand Regional Medical center after a courageous battle with heart disease, and liver cancer. Born in Medford, he was the son of the late Gino and Lena Cardarelli. John was a graduate of Tufts University, where he earned his Bachelor's in Physics, and a graduate of Northeastern University where he earned his Master's in Physics. He worked at the Boston VA Medical Center for 33 years where he was a Medical Physicist working in the Nuclear Medicine Department. After retirement, he and his late wife, Helen Cardarelli, moved to Myrtle Beach where they enjoyed playing golf and the warm weather. After the sudden death of his first wife, he met his surviving wife of 26 years, Sue Cardarelli, of Myrtle Beach. John was the beloved father of Gene Cardarelli and his wife Kathryn, of Exeter, RI, Linda Wall of Wakefield, and Carolyn Rancourt and her husband Dave, of Rehoboth. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Durrati, Monica Reed, Angela, Anthony and Raelena Cardarelli. Caring great-grandfather of Dylan Durrati and Waylan Victor Flanagan. Stepfather of Michael, Randall and Charles Stoffa. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, July 30th, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to , PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019