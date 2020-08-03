|
DALY, John A. "Jack" Of Hingham, formerly of Weymouth, died July 31, 2020 at the age of 90. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jack grew up in Dorchester, then married the love of his life. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, then worked for the Boston Edison Company for 41 years, ending his career as a Supervisor. Upon retirement, Jack was noted for walking home from Boston to Hingham on his last day of work. Jack became an avid golfer, spending Monday through Friday on the greens with good friends, then taking Saturday and Sunday to practice putting and driving. Jack spent several years volunteering to drive Hingham seniors to the grocery store. Throughout his life, Jack had been in the right place at the right time. He was responsible for saving the lives of four different individuals and was cited with a commendation for saving the life of a co-worker while with the Boston Edison. Jack was a tremendous athlete. He was Captain of his Boston Technical High School football team. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Jeane Daly. Loving father of Jean Cotton and husband William of Exeter, RI, John Daly of Sunderland, Patricia Daly of Hingham, Linda E. Duggan and husband Frank of Strong, ME, and James Daly and wife Dawn of Marshfield. Devoted grandfather to Haley Cotton, Patrick Flynn, Elizabeth Daly, and Jlane Daly. Brother of the late Francis Daly, the late James Daly, the late Edith Keough, the late William Daly, the beloved Arthur Daly, the late Patricia Cuthbert, the beloved Leo Daly, the late Paul Daly, and the late Maureen Nickerson. Per his request, there will be no Wake or Funeral Services. Donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Dana Farber Hospital.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020