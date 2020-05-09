|
DEWEY, John A. Age 67, passed away on April 28, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the sixth of seven children of the late Judge George Dewey and Catherine (Murdock) Dewey.
John loved his hometown and in retirement he was known to traverse the city, whether by foot or Uber, to check in with his friends and favorite establishments.
John was a graduate of Saint John's High (1970), and West Virginia University, where he and his brother Frank, made quite an impression - if half of their stories are accurate. It was not all fun and games though as he obtained both a BA (Political Science with a Minor in History) and BA (Business Administration) at WVU. He subsequently obtained his Masters and would put those degrees to work as a Construction Inspector for the MBTA until he retired.
He is survived by his siblings, Frank Dewey and his wife Suzie, Cathy Treveloni and her husband Ron, Paul Dewey and his wife Patsy, all of New Jersey, and his sister-in-law Kathy Dewey of Quincy MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Dewey Anderson, his brother, George Dewey and his recently deceased brother, Daniel M. Dewey. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, who carry many fond memories of Uncle John.
John leaves behind many fond friends who attest to John's good nature and kind soul. Private family Funeral arrangements are scheduled for next week due to Covid-19. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Marlborough.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020