|
|
FAHERTY, Jr., John A. "Jack" Of Marshfield, October 30 at the age of 69. Jack passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home with family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Ellen; children Shawn and his wife Jessica, Douglas and his wife Catherine, and Michael and his wife Angie; grandchildren Samantha, Grace, Matthew, David, and April; sisters Pat Conners and Joy McNeil. Jack and Ellen were teenage sweethearts, married for a fulfilling 50 years. Jack enjoyed long rides on his Harley Davidson and frequent trips to Martha's Vineyard. He loved going to Hollywood Beach, FL during the winter months. Jack worked as a pressman at the Boston Globe for over 30 years where he spent long hours printing the paper and forging lifelong friendships. Jack was a caring dad and papa. He enjoyed being around family and always there for a good laugh. Visiting Hours from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 will conclude with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, MARSHFIELD, MA. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for John A. "Jack" FAHERTY, Jr.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019