FERRERA, John A. Of Belmont, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Biagio and the late Lillian (Spinale) Ferrera. Cherished and devout husband for 63 years to the late Rose (Gosdanian) Ferrera. Loving and treasured father of Diane Newbrough and Lisa Ferrera. Adoring and proud grandfather of Kristyn (Newbrough) Lindley and her husband Mark Lindley, and Robert Newbrough. Beloved brother to the late Santo, Dominic, Geraldine, Anthony, and Robert Ferrera. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, who served his country with honor. John was the proud business owner of Salon Weston for 40 years. An avid trumpet player, he was a member of the Waltham American Legion Band. He was a dedicated sports fan for all the Boston teams. John was a devoted family man who always put the needs of his family first. He will be missed deeply by everyone that loved him. Funeral Services at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, May 14, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday morning, from 10-12 noon, immediately prior to the Funeral Services. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019