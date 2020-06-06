|
FIRENZE, John A. Jr. Of Reading, June 5. Beloved husband of Darryll M. (Bowlby) for over 50 years. Loving son of the late Jennie (DeStefano) and John A. Firenze. Dear and devoted brother of Angelo and his wife Wega of Winchester, and Felix and his wife Cathryn of Belmont. John is also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews and brothers of the many organizations he was part of for so many years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's Visiting Hours in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Wednesday, June 10 from 4-7 p.m., with limited occupancy and maintaining social distancing in accordance with the Commonwealth of Mass regulations and the CDC. If you wish to sign the register book, it is recommended that you please bring your own pen. His private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 130 Common St., Belmont. Interment Belmont Cemetery. Late Past Pres. Belmont Lions Club, Past Venerable of the Middlesex Sons of Italy, P.G.K. and former District Deputy of Belmont Council, K of C and Past Pres. Somerville Kiwanis Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory to Salesian Mission, c/o Fr. Thomas Vattahara, 2 Lefeve Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801, salesianmission.org would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020