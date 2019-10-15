Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GEORGE, John A. Of Mattapoisett, formerly of Dedham, passed peacefully on Oct. 14th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Olivia (Contini). Loving and only son of Badiaa and the late Abraham George. Devoted uncle of Edson Contini. John leaves behind his faithful companion, "Junior," and he is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Thurs. evening from 4-8 PM, at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri. morning at 11 AM, at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetary, West Roxbury. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, or the . For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
