P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
GOODE, John A. "Jack" Of Milton, formerly of Hyde Park, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Carrigan) Goode for 63 years. Devoted father of Dianne Goode and her husband Richard Reithner of Miami Beach, Lynda Galbato of Norton, Sheila Hanson and her husband David of Readville, and John Goode, Jr. and his wife Lyn of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Elyse, David, Jr. and Janine Hanson, Zachary and Olivia Galbato, Alexa and Sydney Goode. Great-grandfather of newly arrived Olivia Frances Hanson. Korean War Veteran, U.S. Army. Member of the IBEW Local 103. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, September 29th, from 2-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, September 30th, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anne Church, Readville, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
