GOODWIN, John A. Of Norwood, formerly of Cambridge, October 19, 2020, age 82. Son of the late Sarah M. (Shea) Goodwin. Brother of Edward J. Goodwin of Dedham, Gerald J. Goodwin of TX, and the late Paul F. Goodwin of CA. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM on Thursday, October 22 followed by a private interment in St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Charlwell House, Norwood for John's compassionate care. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
