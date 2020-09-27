1/1
JOHN A. GUAZZEROTTI
GUAZZEROTTI, John A. Age 86, of Saugus, formerly of New York, and East Boston, passed away on September 25, 2020. Cherished son of late Gennero "Joseph" and Assunta "Susie" (Sersanti) Guazzerotti. Loving brother of Ann Masiello and her husband Anthony Masiello of Saugus. Dear uncle of Sandra Masiello, Diane Cook, William Masiello and Annmarie Spencer. Dear brother of late Nancy Pennacchio, brother-in-law Frank Pennacchio, uncle of Frank Pennacchio, Jr., Maria Prentice, Joseph Pennacchio, and Nancy Ciccolini. And 12 great-nieces and nephews. John was a Baritone for the Metropolitan Opera Co. Also graduate of Boston English Class of 1952, and New England Conservatory class of 1956. He also performed at the Manhattan Opera Co., Theater Royal in Belgium, Der Stadt in Germany, as well as Temple Isreal and many Cruise ships. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Wednesday morning, September 30, from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection, at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. All services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the funeral home, and social distancing measures are encouraged. For directions and guest book please visit vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

(781) 284-1127

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
