More Obituaries for JOHN HARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. HARRINGTON

JOHN A. HARRINGTON Obituary
HARRINGTON, John A. "Art" Of Medford, June 1st. Beloved husband of Beverly (Weir) Harrington. Devoted father of Elizabeth Douglass, and her husband Glenn, Gail Harrington Powderly, and her husband Kevin, Jayne LaFlamme, and her husband Robert, Lisa Quimby, and her husband Jim, Amy Milano, and the late William F. Meagher, Jr. Loving papa of 11 grandchildren, and great-papa of 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, June 8th at 5 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 1 to 5 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to the , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or donate online at www.kidneyhealth.org. Late Korean War Navy Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
