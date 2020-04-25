Boston Globe Obituaries
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 884-3259
HAYES, John A. "Jack" Of Melrose, formerly of Chelsea, on April 24, John A. "Jack" Hayes, beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (Surette) Hayes. Loving son of the late Helen A. (Hartigan) Hayes and John J. Hayes. Dear brother of James M. Haggerty of Chelsea and the late Patricia Nolan, Elaine Marotta, Robert Hayes, and Eleanor Waitt. A private family farewell will be held next week, followed by graveside prayers and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Late USAF Korean War Veteran. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends who wish to offer condolences at this time, by means of the online guestbook or to send a personal sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home - Chelsea

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
