HINDLEY, John A. Age 75, of Abington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home, on June 9th. He was the loving husband and father of Sonja (Szydlowski) Hindley, Michelle and Danielle Hindley all of Abington. John served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1966-1969. He worked at Gillette and Lowes and retired from both, loved camping and the outdoors. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 12:00PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. His Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to his Service from 10:00-12:00PM. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to the NE Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02108. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019