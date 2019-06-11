Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HINDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. HINDLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN A. HINDLEY Obituary
HINDLEY, John A. Age 75, of Abington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home, on June 9th. He was the loving husband and father of Sonja (Szydlowski) Hindley, Michelle and Danielle Hindley all of Abington. John served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1966-1969. He worked at Gillette and Lowes and retired from both, loved camping and the outdoors. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 12:00PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. His Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to his Service from 10:00-12:00PM. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to the NE Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02108. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now