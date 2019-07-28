|
JACOPPO, John A. Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died July 26, 2019. John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 34 years before retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant with several service medals earned. He was a passionate track and field coach for 50 years at many high schools including Hull High School and Xaverian High School. John was a former athlete himself, playing 3 sports in high school. He will be dearly missed. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Malone) Jacoppo of Weymouth. Devoted father of Paula Gauthier of NC, John Jacoppo of Weymouth, David Jacoppo of Kingston and Brian Jacoppo of NJ. Cherished Grandpa of Brian and Melinda. Loving brother of Charlie Jacoppo of Watertown, Mary Murray of Dorchester and the late Marcella MacInnis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday 9-11 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), SOUTH WEYMOUTH. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 11 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019