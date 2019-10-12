Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Columbarium at Evergreen Cemetery
1100 Washington Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. KAVIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. KAVIN Obituary
KAVIN, John A. Age 66, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died suddenly on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Brockton Hospital in Brockton. He was the beloved husband of 33 years of Anne D. (Donovan) Kavin. Born and raised in Hyde Park, he was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Boston. He was also a graduate of Quincy Junior College in Quincy. He was a resident of Stoughton for 33 years. Mr. Kavin worked as a Realtor for many years, most recently at Coldwell Banker in Canton. He was very active in civic affairs in Stoughton and served as the Chairman of the Stoughton Democratic Committee for several years. He also was a longtime Town Meeting Representative for Precinct 8 and was a driver for the Stoughton Food Pantry for many years. An avid sports and Celtics fan, in his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Jamaica, and spending time with his family, friends and his cats. John was the brother of Charles C. Kavin of Missouri and the late William J.C. Kavin and Robert L.W. Kavin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday from 3-7 PM. Interment will take place at the Columbarium at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Stoughton Food Pantry, 116 Seaver St., Stoughton, MA 02072. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com FARLEY FUNERAL HOME (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now