LONG, John A. Jr. Age 83, of Watertown, June 4, 2019. Brother of Joan McDade and late husband Paul of Concord and Jeanne Geoffrion and husband Richard of Mahwah, NJ. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 7 from 11 to 12 in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER. Burial with military honors following at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. U.S. Army Veteran. For full obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019