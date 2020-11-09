LUTHER, John A. On November 7, 2020, of Somerville, formerly of Stoneham peacefully at the age of 94. John was the beloved husband of 71 years to the late Martha L. (Cosgro) Luther. He is survived by his loving children Janet Moylan and her husband Jim of Bristol, CT, Karen Armata and her husband Andy of Wilmington, Susan Corbett and her husband Don of Hooksett, NH, John, Jr and his wife Kim of Stoneham, Nancy McDevitt and her husband Bill of Marco Island, FL, Mary Fiore and her husband Jim of Wakefield, Tom of Wilmington, Barbara Bates and her husband Jim of Andover, Chris and his wife Cindy of Florida. Devoted Papa/Pa of 16 grandchildren and 9 1/2 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends here and in Ireland. John was predeceased by his 2 brothers Thomas and Edward Luther. A celebration of John's life will be at St Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment will be at St Patrick's Cemetery in Stoneham with military honors. Calling hours to be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Boston Food Bank at gbfb.org
. 70 SouthBay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Or Veteran's of Foreign Wars at vfw.org
. For complete obituary & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM.