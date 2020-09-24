1/1
JOHN A. LUTTS Ph.D.
1932 - 2020
LUTTS, John A. PhD "Jack" A forty-seven-year resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 21, 2020, with his wife, Ruth, by his side, at his recent home at Sunrise Senior Living in Braintree. He was 88 years old.

Jack was born February 1932 in Baltimore, MD. After graduating Loyola H.S. in 1950, Jack decided to enter the Jesuits - called to a life of service. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Spring Hill College, Mobile, AL (1957), and both his Master's (1959) and Doctorate in Mathematics (1961), from the University of Pennsylvania. After much contemplation and prayer, Jack made the difficult decision to leave the Jesuits before fully becoming a priest.

1966 was a momentous year in his life - he not only joined the faculty at the University of Massachusetts Boston, he also made the fortuitous decision to attend a Catholic Singles Mixer where he met Ruth. Jack and Ruth were married on June 10, 1967 and went on to be blessed with seven children and thirteen grandchildren. Jack served in many ways - as a teacher, a leader and a devout Catholic. Jack was a beloved member of the faculty at UMASS Boston for forty-one years. He served as President of Furnace Brook Elementary PTA. For St. John the Baptist in Quincy, he and Ruth led Pre-Cana classes and he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was one of the founding members (1963) of Clavius Mathematical Research Group, which gathers every summer. Above all, Jack will always be remembered as a devoted husband and dedicated father and grandfather. He will remain in our hearts forever.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Ruth (Hanson) Lutts. Devoted father of Judy Yap and her husband Michael of Denville, NJ, John Lutts and his wife Carol of Rockland, Eric Lutts and his wife Barbara of Doylestown, PA, Irene Lutts and her husband Kevin Gillespie of Quincy, Claire St. Tulnoynum and her husband Glenn of Concord, Paul Mazzarella Lutts and his wife Alyssa of Quincy, and Laetitia Brundage and her husband Patrick of Lynn. Loving grandfather of Ella, Faith, Mary, Joshua, Jessica, Conor, Morgan, Iain, Elena, Emerson, Grayson, Bonham, and Skylee. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen (Hanson) Endres of Albuquerque, NM and Eileen Lutts of Towson, MD, four nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Hugh Endres.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, September 28, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The Mass will be livestreamed and the link will be available on his obituary at www.thesweeneybrothers.com At the request of the family, Visiting Hours have been omitted and interment will take place privately. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in John's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
