McCARTHY, John A. "Jack" Of Chelsea, on October 5, Beloved husband of 61 years to Anne C. (O'Connor) McCarthy. Forever-loved father of John McCarthy of Rowley, Brian McCarthy and his wife Debbie of Danvers, Michael McCarthy and his wife Kelly of Andover. Cherished grandfather of Michael McCarthy and his wife Laura of Danvers, Kenadie McCarthy of Danvers and Emmi McCarthy of Andover. Adored great-grandfather of Nathan McCarthy Danvers. Loving brother of Frances McCarthy-Chetty and dear brother-in-law of Barbara O'Connor of Chelsea and Helen O'Connor of Pontiac, MI. He is also survived by his niece Terry Austin and nephew Darrell Austin, both of Michigan, and many cousins, friends and extended family members. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, October 8 from 4 - 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com
Should friends desire, contributions in Jack's name should be directed to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.DanaFarber.org
