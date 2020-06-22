|
McKAY, John A. Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully at home, after a strong and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones on June 17, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Claffey) McKay. He was the loving father of Stephen McKay and his wife Priscilla of CT, Paul McKay and his fiance Kelly Kennedy of Norwood, Deborah Cronan and her husband John of Wareham and the late John McKay, Jr. He was the cherished grandfather of Ryan and Melissa McKay and Jennifer, John and James Cronan. He leaves his first great-granddaughter, Emma Barber. He was the brother of Edward McKay of Dedham, Laura Touhey of Walpole, Lloyd McKay of ME, Rosemary O'Brien of Sharon and the late Irene Libby. John was the first New Year's Day baby born on January 1, 1936 in Boston to Edward and Laura (McIver) McKay. He grew up in Jamaica Plain. He was a Cub Master for Boy Scouts, enjoyed camping, trains and minor league baseball. John was a plasterer, and proudly worked for the MBTA for 30 years, before retiring to Plymouth, MA. The most joy he got was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. A private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11:00 am at The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, 670 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, a donation of your choice can be made in his memory. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020