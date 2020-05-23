|
|
MEUSE, John A. Age 86, of Lynnfield and Falmouth, MA, died suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara Gallagher Meuse, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Eugene L. and Mary (Lyons) Meuse. He was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, class of 1951, and Tufts University, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. John had lived in Lynnfield for the past 43 years. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. His professional career was spent at one company, United Shoe Machinery Corporation in Beverly. He began as an entry level engineer and retired as the Chairman of the Board. John was an active communicant and benefactor of Our Lady of the Assumption School and Church in Lynnfield. He was an usher during weekend masses. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Lynnfield and Saugus Councils, and for many years led the Tootsie Roll Drive. He was a leader in organizing the rebuilding of New Hall Park in Lynnfield, and was also an Eagle Scout Project sponsor. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his son Dr. Arthur J. Meuse, daughter-in-law Kristen Meuse, two grandchildren John and Bridget Meuse, his sister Theresa LaSpina, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and his two beloved feline companions, Dick and Jane. He was the brother of the late Joseph Meuse, Edward Meuse, Winfred McGrath, Mary Aulick and Margaret Moore. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 26th, at 11AM in the Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield (seating capacity in accordance with current state and federal guidelines). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will follow immediately at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Meuse to Our Lady of the Assumption School, 40 Grove St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020