PEACH, John A. Of Wakefield. Feb. 5. Beloved husband of the late Lena A. (Perillo) Peach. Loving father of Diane Cahill & husband Brian of Marblehead and Denise Peach & partner Patty Baker of Townsend. Adoring grandfather of Nicole Cahill, Erin Bergeron, Megan Cahill and Matthew Baker. Brother of the late Herbert Peach, Robert Peach & George Peach. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday, Feb. 10, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-4pm. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to , 70 Walnut St. #301, Wellesley, MA 02481. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020