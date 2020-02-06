Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
JOHN A. PEACH

JOHN A. PEACH Obituary
PEACH, John A. Of Wakefield. Feb. 5. Beloved husband of the late Lena A. (Perillo) Peach. Loving father of Diane Cahill & husband Brian of Marblehead and Denise Peach & partner Patty Baker of Townsend. Adoring grandfather of Nicole Cahill, Erin Bergeron, Megan Cahill and Matthew Baker. Brother of the late Herbert Peach, Robert Peach & George Peach. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday, Feb. 10, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-4pm. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to , 70 Walnut St. #301, Wellesley, MA 02481. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
